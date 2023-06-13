Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises Slightly

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose one-tenth of a cent Tuesday to $4.853, a day after it dropped two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 3.1 cents more than one week ago and 9.4 cents higher than one month ago but $1.469 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.52 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.592, a day after it rose four-tenths of a cent. It has risen 4.7 cents over the past seven days, including four-tenths of a cent Monday.

The national average price is 5.5 cents higher than one month ago but $1.422 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.432 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

