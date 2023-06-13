Coachella Valley Repertory Announces New Director of Its Conservatory

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The Coachella Valley Repertory announced Tuesday that veteran actor, director, playwright and arts administrator Howard Shangraw has been named the director of its Conservatory.

“Shangraw’s extensive directing resume includes productions of classical and contemporary repertoire and musicals for professional and community theaters, colleges and high schools,” CVRep officials said in a statement.

He also has experience as a playwright, composer, actor and teacher of theater workshops for school teachers, according to theater officials. His previous positions include being an artistic director at the Hi-Desert Cultural Center, directing internally for the Theatre Mediterranean in Barcelona, Spain, and the Idyllwild Arts Academy theater department chair.

Shangraw will begin his position June 19 when the summer conservatory classes begin, three of which will be instructed by him, at the Coachella Valley Repertory, 68510 East Palm Canyon Drive, theater officials said.

During the summer session, Shangraw is set to lead “Acting Pro: Mastering the Audition” for high school juniors and seniors, “Movement For Actors: Athletes of Emotion” for grades 9 to 12, and “Going Solo: The Art of The One-Person Show” for anyone over 18 years old, according to theater officials. Enrollment fees for his classes — which will meet on varying days, dates and times from July 11 to Aug. 29 — will start at $195.

The summer session curriculum — which includes advanced level classes, master classes, and theater programs taught by industry professionals – – will also feature “Acting Technique,” “The I hate Shakespeare Shakespeare Workshop,” “Empowered Improv,” “Improve Essentials,” and “Improv FUN- damentals,” according to theater officials. Each class will vary in age groups, with the youngest students allowed to enroll starting at 8 years old.

More information and enrollment for the summer session, which is set to run from June 19 to Aug. 29, can be found at cvrep.org/conservatory- outreach.

