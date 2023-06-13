Pedestrian Fatally Hit on 91 Freeway in Riverside Identified

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A pedestrian struck and killed when he ran in front of a tractor-trailer on the Riverside (91) Freeway was identified Tuesday as a 29- year-old Hemet man.

Michael Giron Valladares was fatally injured at about 12:25 p.m. Monday on the eastbound 91, just west of Tyler Street in Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the agency Valladares darted across the eastbound side of the freeway, making it through at least one lane before he was hit by the big rig.

The CHP said the trucker, whose identity was not released, slammed on his brakes, locking them, when he saw the victim in front of him, but he was unable to bring the semi to a stop in time.

Riverside Fire Department crews reached the location minutes later and pronounced Valladares dead at the scene.

The trucker wasn’t injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

The CHP shut down three of four eastbound traffic lanes for over two hours to conduct a preliminary investigation.

