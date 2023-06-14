Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops More Than a Cent

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped 1.3 cents Wednesday to $4.84, a day after it rose one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 2 cents more than one week ago and 9.3 cents higher than one month ago but $1.448 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.533 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.591, a day after decreasing two-tenths of a cent. It has risen 4.6 cents over the past eight days.

The national average price is 3.8 cents higher than one week ago, 5.7 cents more than one month ago but $1.425 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.433 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

