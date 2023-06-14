Calder Cup Finals: Firebirds Fall to Bears in Game 3 OT thriller

The Firebirds showed they had a lot of fight left in them late in Game 3 on the road going head-to-head with the Hershey Bears.

They would find themselves with their backs against the wall, down two goals in the final minutes. However they’d comeback to make it a one-point game. With less than a minute left, Cameron Hughes would net one to tie it up at 4-4 and force the game past regulation.

Despite a third period rally by Coachella Valley to force overtime, the Hershey Bears would take Game 3 to take their first win of the Calder Cup Finals series.

While they were on the road, local fans packed into Spotlight 29 casino to root on their favorite hockey team.

Our Tali Letoi caught up with them as the Firebirds continue their historic run.