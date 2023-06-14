Hemet City Council Appoints Former Planner to Fill Vacant Seat

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

HEMET (CNS) – A longtime Hemet resident and former local government employee will serve out the City Council term of a member who passed away earlier this year.

Carole Kendrick was unanimously selected by the council on Tuesday to fill the District One seat left vacant by the death of 48-year-old Karlee Meyer.

Kendrick will complete Meyer’s term, which ends in December 2024. It was unclear whether she intends to run for election to the seat afterward.

“I have been a Hemet resident since 1999,” Kendrick said Wednesday. “I raised my family in Hemet and previously worked for the city for close to 13 years as a planner. I have spent my entire career as a public servant and am honored to serve the city and the district, in the town that I has been my home for 24 years.”

Kendrick was among seven applicants who weathered the vetting process and was interviewed by the entire council.

“With a proven track record of fostering collaboration and seeking innovative solutions, Kendrick is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing the interests of Hemet,” according to a city statement.

In addition to working in the Department of Planning, the new District One representative previously served as the city’s Infrastructure Commission chairwoman.

Meyer was re-elected to the council to serve a second four-year term in 2020. Her death on April 17 followed a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

