Man Fatally Attacked in Perris, No Suspect Identified

PERRIS (CNS) – A man was fatally assaulted in Perris, but the circumstances were unclear Wednesday.

The attack happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 22000 block of San Jacinto Avenue, near Marshall Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Jose Ayala said patrol deputies were called to the location to investigate “an assault with a deadly weapon” and found the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, dead.

Central Homicide Unit detectives were summoned and took over the investigation.

There was no word on a possible motive, or whether a suspect had been identified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide investigators at 951-955-2777.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.