Two People Suspected in Burglary at Palm Desert Business Plead Not Guilty

INDIO (CNS) – Two people who allegedly broke into a Palm Desert business and stole approximately $40,000 of merchandise pleaded not guilty to burglary and are due back in court next week.

Michael James Graham, 53, of Lakewood in Los Angeles County, and Ali Danielle Castillo, 27, of Orange County, were charged with one felony count of burglary, according to court records. They pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

They’re set make their next court appearance June 23 for a felony settlement conference.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Palm Desert station responded to an alarm call in the 73400 block of El Paseo at 4:26 a.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Emil Stan of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Stan said Graham allegedly punched through a window of the business and stole merchandise valued at approximately $40,000, while Castillo was the lookout and getaway driver.

“Deputies located the suspects in their getaway vehicle, a white Chevy Suburban, in the unincorporated area of Anza,” Stan said in a statement. “A search of their vehicle was conducted and the stolen property was recovered.”

Graham and Castillo were booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where they remain held without bail.

The two are also facing one felony count each of burglary and vandalism in a separate case filed Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the burglary was asked to contact Deputy Pouchoulen from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station at 760-836-1600, or call anonymously at 760-341-STOP (7867).

