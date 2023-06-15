Alaska Airlines to Offer New Route From Palm Springs to New York in December

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Alaska Airlines Thursday announced its addition of new coast-to-coast routes, including one from Palm Springs to New York, set to take off in winter.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Alaska Airlines for their commitment to enhancing travel options and for choosing Palm Springs International Airport as a key part of their expanding network,” PSP executive director of aviation Harry Barrett said in a statement.

The seasonal route from Palm Springs International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will go in operation from Dec. 14 to April 22, 2024, according to PSP Deputy Director of Aviation, Marketing and Air Service Daniel Meier.

“This new service not only strengthens our ties with one of the world’s most influential cities but also contributes to the economic growth and vitality of our region,” Barrett said in a statement.

Alaska Airline’s New York flights will be offered over holiday periods in December and early January, according to Meier. The airline will join JetBlue as the only other airline to offer a service between PSP and JFK. The Alaska flights will be offered five days a week from Jan. 8 to March 13, 2024, then daily until April 22, 2024.

Other coast-to-coast routes that will be offered by Alaska Airlines in winter will be from Portland to Miami and from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas, according to airline officials.

“We believe our guests are going to love these new nonstops,” vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines Kirsten Amrine said in a statement. “We continue to see strong demand by travelers who want to go to leisure destinations stretching into next year.”

