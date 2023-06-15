Palm Springs Public Library Hosts 2nd Diaper Giveaway

The Palm Springs Public Library hosted another diaper giveaway this morning, for the second time, for anyone who needs them.

“I had surgery about a month ago and I have been waiting for disability to kick in.” says Elizabeth Acevedo, a Palm Springs resident.

Acevedo is so grateful for these free diapers.

“I haven’t been getting paid for about a month so it is really helpful for me to like get those resources.” Acevedo says.

The Palm Springs Public Library in partnership with Baby to Baby are providing diapers, baby wipes, bibs, and more.

“We’re hopeful that families can come in and get these diapers and just really have a great experience at the library.” says Jeannie Kays, the Library Director for the Palm Springs Public Library.

The library gets deliveries every quarter, giving residents several opportunities to pick up a diaper pack once a week, while supplies last.

“Our friends of the library also got involved and are really active in making sure that we have what we need for our community.” Kays says.

Beside diapers there are several activities for the little ones.

“We’ve got books and activities and story-times and crafts and all kinds of great things, and they could come in and get free diapers.”

No questions asked. Diaper sizes two, three, four, and five are available.

The library also provides information about developmental stages of a child.

“They’re bilingual and it tells you to act early. If you notice developmental delays, there are resources for you and places that you can go to get help and get assistance, and preschool help so that they’re ready to go to school.” Kays says.

As for Elizabeth.

“You never know what’s gonna happen like I was out of work for a month… so yeah that does help a lot.”

Again, this service is available to any parents who need supplies, no requirements or library card needed.

Parents can also join-in every Thursday morning for story-time and activities.