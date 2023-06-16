Felon Forcibly Taken into Custody After Barricading Himself in MoVal House

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 27-year-old man with felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest allegedly fled from deputies in Moreno Valley and barricaded himself in a vacant home until a K9 unit flushed him out, authorities said Friday.

Oscar Castaneda of Moreno Valley was booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Friday morning on suspicion of obstruction of a peace officer, as well as for multiple warrants connected to alleged driving under the influence, vehicle theft and vandalism.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Martinez, about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, patrol deputies were in the area of Atwood and Liberty lanes when they spotted Castaneda and recognized him as a “wanted felon,” prompting them to approach the suspect.

“Castaneda ran from the deputies, entered a vacant residence on Atwood and barricaded himself inside, refusing to exit,” Martinez said. “Due to his extensive criminal history, the Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist in the apprehension.”

SWAT members surrounded the property, and a negotiator attempted to convince the convicted felon to surrender over several hours, without success, according to the sergeant.

He said that the SWAT deputies forcibly entered the house, along with the K9 team, at which point Castaneda was taken into custody, suffering minor injuries.

No deputies were hurt.

Martinez said the suspect was taken to Riverside University Medical Center for treatment, after which he was transported to the downtown Riverside jail for booking.

Background information on Castaneda’s prior convictions and the circumstances connected to the warrants were not available.

