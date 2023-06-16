Fire Damages Freight Train in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire erupted Friday in a freight train going through Jurupa Valley, damaging a cargo container but not spreading to surrounding vegetation.

The non-injury blaze occurred about 8 a.m. on Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks in the area of Etiwanda Avenue and San Sevaine Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that engine and ladder truck crews were sent to the location and encountered flames within one container, posing an immediate “threat to multiple other containers.”

The BNSF tracks were shut down because of the fire.

Crews deployed to prevent the flames from spreading into the brush and consuming the other containers.

The fire was completely knocked down within an hour, officials said.

The cause was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.