Man, 20, Suspected of Firing Gunshot at Vehicle, Throwing Bottles Behind Bars

NORTH SHORE (CNS) – A 20-year-old man is behind bars Friday for allegedly throwing bottles at a woman, then firing his gun into an occupied vehicle in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near North Shore.

David Lemus of North Shore was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment, according to Sgt. David Koedyker of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Koedyker said that at 6:24 p.m. May 19, patrol units of the Thermal sheriff’s station responded near Bay Drive and Miramar Drive to a report of a shooting at an occupied vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle observed the suspect arguing with a female and throwing bottles at her,” Koedyker said in a statement. “When the driver of the vehicle attempted to assist, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a single round into the vehicle, occupied by the driver and two additional juveniles.”

The Thermal sheriff’s station Special Investigations Unit assumed the investigation and subsequently identified Lemus as the suspect, according to Koedyker. He was arrested Thursday, when a search warrant was served at his residence in the 70000 block of North Shore Drive.

He was subsequently booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Corporal McTigue of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-2813 or Valley Crimestoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867.

