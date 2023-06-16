“Smothered” Comedy Series Season 2 Launch Party in Palm Springs

Local actor Jason Stuart shines in the comedy series “Smothered” with co-star Mitch Hara. The show is about a gay couple in a love/hate relationship. They think divorce is the only solution. But the big problem? Neither has money to do so.

“Smothered” is now available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Revry.

Check out my interview below with Stuart and Hara as they talk about “Smothered.”

And you can attend “Smothered” Season 2 Premiere and Launch Party. Click here for more information and to get tickets.