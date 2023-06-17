Berry Henson leaves lasting impression at U.S. Open

Whether fans first heard of him as a part-time Uber driver, a former Palm Desert Aztec or the #Hensonator — one thing is for certain the golf world knows exactly who Berry Henson is.

His journey to the major stage has taken the world by storm and shines a bright light on how challenging it is to make it on golf’s biggest stage. From an Aztec in our Valley to a Torero to grinding it out on the Asian Tour (and living in Thailand) one thing is for certain, Berry never gave up.

And this year it landed him at Los Angeles Country Club, where the golf world was taken aback by the man who did a little bit of everything over the years. The one thing that remained consistent was his passion for the game of golf and working at his craft.

Berry shot 74-76 to finish +10 at the 123rd U.S. Open.

Although it wouldn’t get him into the weekend, his story on the major stage will live on. And he’s already got his eyes set on getting back on the major stage for The Open across the pond at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.