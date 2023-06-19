Free Fireworks Show and Performance by Country Group “Little Big Town” at Fantasy Springs Casino

JUNE 13, 2022 – INDIO, CA – Independence Day celebrations at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino include a FREE fireworks show on Monday, July 3 and a performance by Grammy-winning country group Little Big Town on Saturday, July 8.

The spectacular fireworks display blasts off at 9 p.m. from the Eagle Falls Golf Course. This fun, community-wide celebration is open to all ages and will feature a synchronized soundtrack courtesy of BIG 106.1 KPLM-FM radio.

The public is encouraged to arrive at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino early to secure a good spot to watch the exciting show. Parking for the fireworks display will be permitted in the gravel parking lot closest to the Eagle Falls Golf Course Pro Shop, in the casino parking garage and in the casino’s west and north lots.

The public is welcome to bring blankets and low-back folding chairs to comfortably watch the fireworks. For more information, please call Fantasy Springs at (800) 827-2946.

On July, 8 the Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning group – consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook – will perform in the Special Events Center.

Little Big Town first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the Grammy-nominated “Little White Church.”

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $79 and are on sale now at the Fantasy Springs Box office, via phone (800) 827-2946, or online at www.FantasySpringsResort.com.