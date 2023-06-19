Hiker Goes Down on Trail South of Temecula, Requiring Rescue

TEMECULA (CNS) – A hiker suffered injuries Monday while traversing a trail south of Temecula, requiring a sheriff’s helicopter crew to rescue him.

The “hiker down” call was received about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Rainbow Canyon Road and Rainbow Valley Boulevard, just north of the boundary separating Riverside and San Diego counties, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the man, whose name was not disclosed, suffered an unspecified injury that prevented him from making his way back to the trailhead, at which point good Samaritans called 911.

Fire crews reached the area about 30 minutes later and initiated a search, but because of the remote location where the hiker became stranded, a battalion chief requested assistance from a sheriff’s STAR-9 helicopter crew, officials said.

The chopper crew retrieved the victim shortly after 4 p.m. and took him to a waiting ambulance parked outside the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, from where he was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.