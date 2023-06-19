UPDATED: Motorcyclist, 20, Fatally Injured in Collision in Cathedral City Sunday Night

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 20-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured in a collision in Cathedral City, police said Monday.

The motorcyclist was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as Zachariah Acosta of Cathedral City.

Officers responded at 9:13 p.m. Sunday to the area of Date Palm Drive and 35th Avenue to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Date Palm Drive and was struck by a vehicle turning onto the same road from Royal Palms Country Club.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive with major injuries, according to police. Crews from the Cathedral City Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m., according to coroner’s officials.

“The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved was not injured and was not under the influence of alcohol/drugs,” according to Cathedral City police.

Date Palm Drive was closed between 35th Avenue and Victoria Drive for several hours as CCPD’s Traffic Division investigated the collision, according to police. The road has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call CCPD traffic officer K. Ramirez at 760-770-0477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.