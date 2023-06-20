Fire Scorches Four Acres, Threatens Homes in Menifee

MENIFEE (CNS) – A fire erupted Tuesday in an open field just west of Interstate 215 in Menifee, scorching roughly four acres and threatening several homes as fire crews deployed around it.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the area of Garbani and Haun roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames burning toward properties in the 20700 block of Garbani.

Firefighters immediately deployed to establish a defensive perimeter around the homes.

Menifee police officers were summoned to implement road closures along Bradley and Wickerd roads for public safety.

No Cal Fire air tankers were immediately requested to support the containment effort. The brush fire was bounded by roads on all sides.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blaze.

