Mountaintop Jazz Fest to Feature Nearly Two Weeks of Performances

IDYLLWILD (CNS) – The 29th annual Idyllwild Jazz in the Pines festival will begin July 3 at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, showcasing a combination of up-and-coming artists with headliners from across the nation.

In a first, student musicians will have the opportunities to play alongside some of the top-tier performers, building “a bridge between professionals and the next generation of jazz artists,” according to Pamela Jordan, president of the Idyllwild Arts Foundation, which operates the Idyllwild Arts Academy.

The Student Clinic, which will include master classes and open rehearsals, will be interspersed with the big name entertainment.

“By bringing together artists of all ages, Jazz In The Pines now aligns with what Idyllwild Arts has done exceptionally well for nearly 75 years,” Jordan said. “By ensuring a continuing dialogue of artistic expression, younger generations are taught to embrace the universal language of the arts to change lives and connect with human kind.”

The mile-high venue will host the Euphoria Brass Band, the Marshall Hawkins Trio, the Tom Hynes Duo, the Idyllwild Arts Faculty Jazz Jam, the Yve Evans Quartet and the Margaret A. Cargill Commons.

The festival will run through July 15 at venues including the Holmes Amphitheater, French Quarter, Stephens Hall, Lowman Concert Hall and Old Town Temecula Community Theater.

In addition to musical entertainment, there will be panel discussions, artist meet-and-greets and alumni events. Funds from festival ticket sales support scholarships for aspiring musicians.

Tickets are $25 to $500, depending on the dates and number of shows festival-goers want to attend.

Additional information is available at idyllwildarts.org.

