Ten People Arrested in Moreno Valley Sex Trafficking Sting

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – Ten people were arrested and a potential victim was identified during an anti-sex trafficking sting in Moreno Valley, authorities said Tuesday.

The operation was carried out in various locations throughout the city Monday, involving personnel from the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, according to Sgt. Robert Martinez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“Ten persons were arrested for prostitution-related offenses,” Martinez said. “Additionally, one potential victim was identified and provided victim services and resources.”

The task force, which is staffed by law enforcement officials from local, state and federal agencies, conducts stings on a re-occurring basis.

“Prostitution is not a victimless crime,” Martinez said. “Sex trafficking victims are often subjected not only to severe forms of emotional, physical and sexual abuse from their traffickers, but are also frequently physically and sexually abused by those (who) solicit them for prostitution.”

Anyone with information about sex trafficking anywhere in Riverside County, or elsewhere, was encouraged to report it to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888.

