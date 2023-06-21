Blaze Erupts in Canyon North of Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A brush fire broke out Wednesday in a canyon north of Moreno Valley, blackening roughly 20 acres but not immediately threatening any homes.

The non-injury blaze was reported at about 10:20 a.m. in the 29900 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road, near Redlands Boulevard, about three miles north of the city limits, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through dry brush.

A Cal Fire water-dropping helicopter was also called in to make runs on the brusher.

No homes or other structures were in the fire’s path, and as of 11:30 a.m., crews were making steady progress establishing tentative containment lines, according to reports from the scene.

There was no word on what might have triggered the blaze.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.