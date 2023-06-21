Calder Cup Community Challenge

Some competition extends off the ice in the form of a community challenge, as the two teams battle it out tonight.

“We extended an opportunity to do some good between us and the Hershey Bears by creating the Calder Cup Community Challenge.” says Gina Rotolo, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

This challenge is the first of its kind for the Firebirds, all for the greater good of the community.

“So whoever loses tonight will be making a donation in the amount of $10,000 to the winning team’s charity of choice.” Rotolo says.

The Firebirds charity of choice, Find Food Bank.

“We are in addition to donating this money trying to collect 1000 pounds of chocolate to donate to Find Food Bank as part of the fun across this challenge during this series.”

Aside from the challenge, the Firebirds sent the Bears some of the valley’s most desired foods… dates and grapes, while the Bears sent the Firebirds chocolate.

“Hershey is the oldest team in the AHL, and we are the newest team in the AHL, so we thought we’d maybe start some new traditions to bring along with all the new things that the Firebirds are bringing to the league and to hockey fans across the country.” Rotolo says.

Bringing the community together.

“We’re all committed to having long term lasting positive impact in this area through creating opportunities for education, career opportunities, you know, opportunities to elevate the various platforms.”

Now fans can drop off unopened chocolate in exchange for some of our local Brandini Toffee Popcorn, it’s all apart of this community challenge to help Find Food Bank.