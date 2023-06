Shortfest 2023: “Eco-Hack!”

“Eco-Hack!” is a documentary about an unconventional field biologist who wages a high-tech war against ravens in the Mojave Desert to protect tortoises. This is from filmmaker Josh Izenberg.

“Eco-Hack!” is showing under the banner of Animal Instincts at the Palm Springs International Shortfest.