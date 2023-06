Shortfest 2023: “Puffling”

“Puffling” is a documentary about two teenage girls Birta and Selma who rescue pufflings (young puffins) at night on a remote island off the coast of Iceland. I spoke to filmmaker Jessica Bishopp about the making of her short film.

“Puffling” is showing at the Palm Springs International Shortfest under the Animal Instincts banner.