Dust Advisory Set for Coachella Valley

(CNS) – A dust advisory was in effect Friday for parts of Riverside County, mostly in the Coachella Valley.

It went into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday and is expected to be in place until 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

High winds, blowing dust and air quality that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups are expected to affect the area.

“In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity,” the SCAQMD said in a statement.

“Run your air conditioner or air purifier if available and avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air.”

Officials added that serious health problems can occur as a result of exposure to high-particle pollution levels.

More information about air quality in the area can be found at aqmd.gov.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.