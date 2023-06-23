End of Season, New Beginning for Hockey in Desert

Talialaina Letoi

It’s a bittersweet moment for the Coachella Valley Firebirds as their historic season comes to a close, but it’s just the beginning for the new hockey community they’ve inspired.

Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien caught up with the team after an incredible season and just how it feels to be someone these new hockey fans are looking up to.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo