Shortfest 2023: “Heritage Day”

Manny The Movie Guy

“Heritage Day” from writer-director Lara Everly is about a young girl named Evie who decides to dress up like her estranged grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, on Heritage Day at school.

Evie is played by Vivien Lyra Blair, currently starring in “The Boogeyman,” and her mom Sarah is played by Rachel Bloom.

I spoke with both Blair and Bloom alongside Everly as they take us behind-the-scenes of “Heritage Day.”

“Heritage Day” can be seen at the Palm Springs International Shortfest under the Awkward banner.

