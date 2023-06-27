Charges Likely for Sex Offender Suspected of Carjacking Perris Woman

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 71-year-old convicted sex offender accused of carjacking a Perris woman was charged Tuesday with auto theft and other offenses.

Terry Grant Chappell of Washington was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

Along with auto theft, Chappell is charged with carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to register as a convicted sex offender with local law enforcement.

The defendant, who is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Tinker, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, Chappell confronted a woman getting into her vehicle near the intersection of Nuevo Road and Pico Avenue.

He brandished a handgun at the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, and demanded the keys to her car, which she surrendered, Tinker alleged.

“The suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle, leaving her at the side of the road,” the sergeant said.

He said the woman was able to make her way to the sheriff’s Perris station less than five miles away and file a report, after which deputies began looking for the stolen car.

On Thursday afternoon, a patrol unit received a LoJack alert that the car was in the area of Highway 74 and Pico in Nuevo, prompting them to search the location, culminating in a traffic stop in the 23000 block of Pico.

Tinker said Chappell was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

“A records check revealed Chappell was a sex registrant out of Washington, and he was in violation for failing to register with local authorities,” the sergeant said.

Under California Penal Code section 290, documented sex offenders are required to notify law enforcement in local jurisdictions when and exactly where they have established residency. The law also prohibits an offender from having contact with minors, other than relatives, as well as imposing other restrictions.

Court records show Chappell has prior felony convictions in Riverside County for burglary and, in 2015, failing to register as a convicted sex offender. He has served time in state prison.

