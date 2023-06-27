Desert Hot Springs to Host Fireworks Spectacular Event Saturday

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Desert Hot Springs will host a Fireworks Spectacular event Saturday to celebrate the July Fourth holiday.

The free event will begin at 6 p.m. at Mission Springs Park, 14510 Palm Drive, according to the city.

“We are proud to offer our fireworks display for the third year in a row,” Mayor Scott Matas said in a statement. “We welcome our residents, and those from around the valley to Mission Springs Park to celebrate our nation’s independence.”

The event will feature food vendors including Papa Headz, Mariscos El Berrinche, Birrieria Dona Ema, Lala’s Grill, Tacos Al 100, Krazy Daisy, and Cold Stone Creamery, according to city officials.

The evening will also feature live music from a local DJ before the fireworks show illuminates the sky at 9:15 p.m., city officials said. Parking will be available on the park’s surrounding streets, including Camino Campanero and Park Lane.

More information can be found at cityofdhs.org/event/fireworks- spectacular-2/.

