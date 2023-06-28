Desert Living Now – Dr. Selene

Our skin takes a beating during the summer months and many of us are looking to combat sun damage. So we have Doctor Selene who is the founder of BU Medical here in California. And she’s joining us now to talk about ways to protect your skin.
82° F
79° F
82° F
79° F
Pristine Villarreal
Our skin takes a beating during the summer months and many of us are looking to combat sun damage. So we have Doctor Selene who is the founder of BU Medical here in California. And she’s joining us now to talk about ways to protect your skin.