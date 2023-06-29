Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 15th Time in 16 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Thursday for the 15th time in 16 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.768, its lowest amount since May 19.

The average price has dropped 8.5 cents over the past 16 days, including two-tenths of a cent both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped four consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent June 18, then resumed dropping the next day.

The average price is 4 cents less than one week ago, 5.8 cents lower than one month ago and $1.463 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.605 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the sixth consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.549. It has dropped 3.5 cents over the past six days, including eight-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The national average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 3.3 cents lower than one month ago and $1.319 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.467 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.