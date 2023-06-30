CHP: Collision That Killed Rider Caused When Driver Turned in Front of Him

VALLE VISTA (CNS) – A 69-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with a sedan in Valle Vista hit the car when the driver turned in front of him, authorities said Friday.

Stanley Summers of Hemet was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 43000 block of Mayberry Avenue, at Pleasant Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said Summers was riding his 1997 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Mayberry at an unknown speed when the driver of a 2018 Honda sedan approached from the opposite direction and initiated a left turn to head southbound on Pleasant.

The motorist, identified only as a 56-year-old Hemet man, was going about 25 mph and apparently did not notice Summers’ motorcycle coming toward him as he started his turn, the CHP said.

The bike collided with the passenger side of the car.

“The motorcyclist was ejected and succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” the CHP said.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was later released.

Officers questioned the motorist but did not arrest him.

“Alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision,” according to the CHP.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP San Gorgonio office at 951-769-2000.

