Fire Engulfs Home Near Desert Hot Springs, But No Injuries Reported

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A fire in a one-story house in an unincorporated area near Desert Hot Springs burned for more than three hours before being fully contained Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded at 4:16 p.m. Thursday to the 19000 block of Merganzer Road to a report of a fire that had fully engulfed a house, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Flames were reported fully contained at 7:27 p.m., a department official said.

The American Red Cross assisted four adults and one child who were displaced

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

