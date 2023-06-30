Goaltender Joey Daccord re-signs with Kraken Organization

The rumors surrounding the star Goalie Joey Daccord are now at rest after the 26-year-old inked a two-year contract with the Seattle Kraken. The deal carries a hefty price tag of $1.2 million annually.

BIG DAC ENERGY! 🫡 We've signed goaltender @JDac35 to a two-year contract ($1.2 million AAV). pic.twitter.com/FYtCNdqI0E — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 30, 2023

After a successful season with our Coachella Valley Firebirds, Daccord could be suiting up with the Kraken more come next season. Our Tali Letoi has the latest details of why, coming up in our 6pm newscast!