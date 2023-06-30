NBA Free Agency: LA Lakers make moves, Clippers at a standstill

The NBA Free Agency Frenzy got underway Friday afternoon, some took advantage while others did not immediately.

The Los Angeles Lakers make some moves within the hours of it all getting underway. The first move by L.A. was signing Power Forward Taurean Prince. He’ll be a good defensive addition to the lineup and after the exit of Troy Brown Jr.

The Lakers also secured Gabe Vincent with a massive contract after his breakout postseason with the Miami Heat. He played a key role in the Heat’s run from to the NBA Finals, stepping up in the playoffs after Tyler Herro was injured. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, his 51 3-pointers were the third most ever by a Heat player in the playoffs.

The young guard will be joining L.A. on a three-year, $33 million contract, this after his past career earnings totaled just over $3.5 million with Miami.

The Lakers also keep one of their ‘solid young core guys,’ as general manager Rob Pelinka was intending to do. They’re also looking to do the same with Austin Reaves who stepped up this season.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers have kept seemingly quiet, only trading cash to Detroit for the draft rights to the 57th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Balsa Koprivica.

The LA Clippers traded cash considerations to the Detroit Pistons for the draft rights to Balsa Koprivica. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 1, 2023

This follows rumors that the Clippers are a hot spot for Free Agent James Harden to land. Harden exercised his $35.6M player option, while some reports propose there will be a trade of Ivica Zubac in order to get him to L.A.