Two Teens Arrested After Gunshot Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Two teens were arrested in Palm Springs after a gunshot was fired and struck an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot near the VillageFest street fair, police said Friday.

The two teens were arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer and discharging a weapon at an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. A third teen was also taken to the police station for processing but was subsequently released to a guardian after being determined to be unrelated to the incident.

Police said that officers responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of East Tahquitz Canyon Way and South Belardo Road to reports of a gunshot and sounds of someone screaming.

“Officers on duty at Village Fest immediately responded to the scene, where they observed two juvenile males fleeing northbound from the area,” police said in a statement. “A description of the suspects was broadcasted, and additional officers responded to assist with locating the individuals.”

Three unidentified people who were parking when the incident occurred told police that no one was injured by the gunshot, though officers found that an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot was damaged by the gunfire, according to police. An intended victim could not be identified.

The teens who fled the area were found near Amado Road and Indian Canyon Drive and officers learned that a third teen may have been involved as well, police said. A perimeter was established and the three teens were detained — one in a nearby parking log, one on the intersection of the roads, and the third was detained when he was seen showing suspicious behavior and holding his waistband.

A loaded gun was also found in a nearby courtyard after officers conducted a thorough search of the area, according to police.

Officers subsequently found that the registered owner of the vehicle struck by gunfire had no connection to the shooting or the suspects, according to police. A motive for the shooting was being investigated.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s investigations division at 760-323-8121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760- 347-7867 (STOP).

