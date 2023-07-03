Little Change to Average Riverside County Gas Price

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.779, the third consecutive increase following a run of 16 decreases in 17 days totaling 8.9 cents.

The average price has increased 1.5 cents over the past three days, including 1 cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is three-tenths of a cent more than one week ago but 6.2 cents less than one month ago and $1.399 lower than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.594 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

A nine-day streak of decreases to the national average price totaling 4.9 cents ended when it was unchanged, remaining at $3.535. It is 3.8 cents less than one week ago, 2.3 cents lower than one month ago and $1.277 below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.481 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo