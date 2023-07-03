Pedestrian Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland Identified

HOMELAND (CNS) – A man killed while walking along Highway 74 in Homeland was identified Monday as a 75-year-old resident of the unincorporated community.

Julio Leiva was fatally injured about 6 p.m. Sunday on the westbound 74, just west of Leon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said that Leiva was struck by a Toyota Camry whose driver may have been traveling well in excess of the 25 mph posted speed limit along the four-lane corridor, which passes a housing tract on a relatively straight, flat surface.

No other details were immediately available regarding the circumstances.

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location minutes later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The driver, who was not injured, stopped and was questioned by CHP officers, but it was unclear whether the party was arrested. The Toyota was towed from the location, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Temecula CHP office at 951-506-2000.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.