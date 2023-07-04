Firefighters Douse Small Brush Fire At Park in Riverside Ignited by Children

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Firefighters doused a little more than half acre brush fire that was ignited by children playing with fireworks at an area park in Riverside, authorities said Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. Monday to Challen Park, 4602 Challen Ave., the City of Riverside Fire Department reported.

The fire was controlled at 10:15 p.m.  No injuries were reported.

“The fire was inside the park and there were not any threats to any structures,” according to a news statement. “The fire was contained at .6 acres. The fire was caused by juveniles playing with fireworks.”

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

