Over 1,000 IID Customers Briefly Lose Power in Indio

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

INDIO (CNS) – An outage knocked out power to more than 1,000 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Indio area Wednesday, but most had their electricity restored within minutes.

The utility alerted the public shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday that 1,088 customers were affected by the outage.

By 3:05 p.m., power was restored in Indio, IID officials said in a statement. Customers who were still without power were asked to check their main breaker or call the utility at 800-303-7756.

The cause of the outage was also not immediately known.

The IID provides electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and all of Imperial County.

