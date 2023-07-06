Five-Day Streak of Dropping Riverside County Gas Prices Ends

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A five-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County totaling 2.5 cents ended Thursday with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent to $4.787.

The average price is 1.9 cents more than one week ago, but 3.5 cents less than one month ago and $1.364 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.586 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

A run of 10 decreases in 11 days to the national average price totaling 6.2 cents ended with an increase of seven-tenths of a cent to $3.529. It is 2 cents less than one week ago, 1.6 cents lower than one month ago and $1.25 below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.487 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

