Blaze Causes Major Damage to Perris Home, Displacing Occupants

PERRIS (CNS) – A fire that erupted Friday adjacent to a Perris home caused major damage to the structure, displacing the four occupants and killing their dog.

The blaze was reported just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Pleasant Colony Street, near Paragon Park, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames extending from the backyard of the single-story house to the attic.

The man and three women occupying the dwelling escaped unscathed, but their canine was killed, officials said.

Flames reached the back patio of a neighboring residence and burned the fence of a third before firefighters fully contained the blaze shortly before 2 p.m., according to the fire department.

Damage to the house where the fire broke out was significant, leaving it uninhabitable. Red Cross personnel were requested to assist the four occupants with finding temporary alternate lodgings.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services officers were requested to remove the deceased dog.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.