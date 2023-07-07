Man Charged with Attacking Two MoVal Seniors

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 26-year-old man accused of attacking two Moreno Valley seniors, trying to sexually assault one of the women, was charged Friday with assault with intent to commit rape and other offenses.

Alex Lohany Soza was arrested Wednesday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

Along with the assault count, Soza is charged with two counts of elder abuse and one count of burglary, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations of targeting victims over 65 years old and inflicting great bodily injury.

The defendant, who is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, was slated to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to sheriff’s investigator Jomar Vanderhoof, the first alleged attack occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday at a residence in the 12000 block of Perris Boulevard, where Soza appeared at the occupant’s door, knocking until she answered.

“When the victim opened the door, the suspect entered the house, began to strangle her and knocked her to the floor,” Vanderhoof said.

The senior, whose identity was not disclosed, was able to wrest free of Soza’s grasp, at which point he fled, the sheriff’s spokesman said.

He said that as patrol deputies were investigating the attack, they received word of another senior who had been assaulted nearly two miles away in the 24000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue.

“The male approached the second victim and struck her on the head, causing her to fall to the ground,” Vanderhoof said. “(Soza) continued to assault the victim until a good Samaritan distracted the suspect, who then fled. Evidence of a sexual assault was found at the scene.”

The identity of the second victim also wasn’t released. She and the first woman were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment of moderate injuries, from which they’re recovering.

Vanderhoof said detectives soon developed leads pointing to Soza as the alleged assailant in both instances, and an arrest warrant was obtained Wednesday afternoon and served at his residence on Fir Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The defendant has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

