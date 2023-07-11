Local Golfer Kent Karlstrom Commits to Arizona State University

The grind doesn’t stop for many student-athletes when the summer hits and that’s something that local golfer Kent Karlstrom knows all too well. Since the age of about two-years-old, Kent was swinging a golf club. Since then, he’s collected a number of trophies and awards to show for it.

And now, Kent’s announced his commitment to the men’s golf program at Arizona State University.

Kent calls its an honor to be able to get to this point but says he’s just getting started.

“I’m so excited to be a part 0f such a great team and play for the best coaches in the business,” says the young local native.

So what made Arizona State stand out to the young junior standout? He keeps it simple saying, ‘everything.’

“It’s such an amazing environment, the practice facility, the weather, the coaches, the players– I get to play with the best players in college golf pretty much. And I knew that’s where I would thrive and I knew that was my road for the PGA Tour.”

“It’s been his dream since he’s been a little boy and to see good things happen to good people,” says OD Vincent whose known and watched Kent flourish.

Many of those around him who have seen his growth over the years agree his progress has been an incredible to witness, especially at Mission Hill Country Club.

“It’s the best thing. I would say is that not only is Kent, a great golfer, but he’s just a fine young man and watching him grow up here at the club and become really a fabric part of the fabric of what the club is,” says Dan Hewitson, SVP & Managing Director at Mission Hills.

“He’s been a real pleasure. I think ASU is very, very fortunate to have somebody of his caliber, not only as a player, but as a gentleman.”

OD Vincent, the now-SVP of Golf & Compass Clubs at Montage International, has seen the best of the best during his years coaching college golf at powerhouses like Duke University and UCLA as well as his time with the PGA Tour. He says, Kent is special and is willing to do just about anything to get to the next level.

“It’s his consistency, his work ethic, his talent. Kent has put an amazing team around I’m that supports him — his parents are incredible. And I have no doubt that this is the tip of the iceberg for him.”

Kent also agrees the continuous support from his parents and those close to him make all the difference.

“They’ve just really believed in me and really taught me that I can win and I can strive to get to that next level and just really help me become the player that I am.”

The future Sundevil still has two years before he tees it up in college, but he’s staying busy this summer. He recently qualified for the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur at Daniel Island Club in Charleston, South Carolina! That’s set for July 24-29, so a big good luck to Kent!