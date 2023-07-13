Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises by Largest Amount Since May 27

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest increase since May 27 Thursday, rising 1.6 cents to $4.848.

The average price has risen seven consecutive days and 12 of the past 13, increasing 8.4 cents, including 1.3 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, dropped two-tenths of a cent last Thursday, then resumed increasing the following day.

The average price is 6.1 cents more than one week ago, but a half-cent less than one month ago and $1.114 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.525 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price recorded its largest increase since June 9, rising 1.4 cents to $3.555, one day after remaining unchanged. It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, but 3.7 cents less than one month ago and $1.076 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.461 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

