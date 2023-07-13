Imperial Irrigation District to Put Energy Conserve Alert Into Effect

COACHELLA (CNS) – The Imperial Irrigation District issued a conserve alert to begin Thursday due to an excessive heat warning forecast by the National Weather Service.

The alert — which is a call to encourage energy conservation as the demand for power could outstrip supply — will go into effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day until Monday, according to a statement from the IID.

“By issuing an IID Conserve Alert, we’re asking customers to do what they can to help the local electric grid, yet stay cool,” IID Energy manager Jamie Asbury said in a statement. “By conserving energy, together we can help maintain reliable energy delivery, avert power outages, take stress off energy infrastructure and help customers lower their monthly electric bill.”

Conserve alerts are issued when electrical demand is high, which is generally during heat waves, IID officials said. Temperatures are expected to range from 108 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit during the excessive heat watch.

IID encourages customers to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances between 4 and 9 p.m., turn off unnecessary lights, unplug or turn off unused electrical devices, keep blinds and drapes closed, and use floor or ceiling fans when possible.

“While IID carefully plans ahead for summer conditions, and the power grid typically has ample reserves to satisfy demand around the clock,” IDD officials said in a statement. “IID encourages its customers to voluntarily act to conserve energy during these intense periods of high heat as conservation takes stress off the local grid and can help avoid power outages.”

IID provides power to La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, Bermuda Dunes and other unincorporated areas, as well as small parts of Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells.

More information can be found at iid.com/conservealert.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.