Palm Springs Art Museum Continues Cocktail Cinema Series With `Moonlight’

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum’s free Cocktail Cinema summer film series continues Thursday evening with a screening of “Moonlight.”

The film series set to run biweekly on Thursdays through July 27 will feature four films with iconic soundtracks reflecting specific times and places, museum officials said. Each film will be paired with a specially crafted cocktail prepared by That’s The Spirit Mobile Bar.

This week’s film will explore the challenges that the main character experiences with his sexuality and identity through three stages in his life — his childhood, adolescence, and early adult life, according to museum officials. Though entry will ultimately be based on a first-come first-served basis, attendees must register in advance at store.psmuseum.org/cocktail- cinema/.

The series began June 15 with a viewing of “Queen and Slim” and continued with “Pulp Fiction” June 29 at the Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 North Museum Drive.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive an hour early to buy and indulge in the specialty drinks before settling in to watch the film, according to museum officials. The series will conclude July 27 with a viewing of “Selena.”

The film series is presented in association with the Palm Springs International Film Society. Free admission into the museum is offered Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.