Palm Desert Aquatic Center to Host Dive-In Movie Screening Friday evening

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Palm Desert Aquatic Center will offer residents a chance to cool off amid the forecasted triple-digit heat Friday with a dive-in movie screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

The $5 event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the water of the Palm Desert Aquatic Center, 73751 Magnesia Falls Drive, according to a statement from PDAC.

“Bring the kids, towels, a blanket and your swimsuits and be prepared to sing along and enjoy this interactive engaging tale,” PDAC officials said in a statement. “With limited seating poolside, guests are encouraged to bring towels for the grass areas.”

The series got underway June 16 with a screening of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” The poolside films will continue Aug. 11 with “Surf’s Up,” and will conclude with a yet to be determined movie on Sept. 2.

No outside chairs, furniture, food, or beverages will be allowed into the aquatic center, but food trucks will be on-site with snacks and treats, according to PDAC officials.

Limited pool areas and slides will be open from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

