UPDATE: Two Injured in 10 Freeway Crash in Riverside County

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

CABAZON (CNS) – Two people suffered minor injuries Friday in a crash involving a big rig and a box truck on the Interstate 10 Freeway near Cabazon.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound freeway near the Morongo Trail off-ramp, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A big rig overturned and the box truck was on its right side, according to the California Highway Patrol. Fire officials said that two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A SigAlert was issued due to three lanes being blocked, but one lane remained open to traffic, according to the CHP. All lanes were briefly closed shortly before 8 a.m. as crews worked to upright the box truck.

By 9 a.m., the westbound lanes remained open, while a closure remained in place for the two right lanes, according to fire officials, who asked motorists to drive with caution in the area.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo